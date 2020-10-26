Reliance Power Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,449.32 crore, up 21.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,449.32 crore in September 2020 up 21.28% from Rs. 2,019.59 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.67 crore in September 2020 up 134.51% from Rs. 45.06 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,197.56 crore in September 2020 up 12.49% from Rs. 1,064.57 crore in September 2019.

Reliance Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.16 in September 2019.

Reliance Power shares closed at 3.30 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 65.00% returns over the last 6 months and -5.71% over the last 12 months.