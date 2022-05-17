 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reliance Power Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,846.10 crore, up 11.58% Y-o-Y

May 17, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,846.10 crore in March 2022 up 11.58% from Rs. 1,654.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 555.18 crore in March 2022 down 865.13% from Rs. 72.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 214.26 crore in March 2022 down 77.05% from Rs. 933.78 crore in March 2021.

Reliance Power shares closed at 11.90 on May 16, 2022 (NSE)

Reliance Power
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,846.10 1,795.94 1,654.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,846.10 1,795.94 1,654.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 739.61 -- 714.15
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- 650.82 --
Employees Cost 43.37 53.14 37.03
Depreciation 257.48 269.70 269.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 881.16 262.93 6.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -75.52 559.35 627.22
Other Income 32.30 62.99 36.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -43.22 622.34 663.84
Interest 603.40 580.19 620.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -646.62 42.15 43.50
Exceptional Items -- -- 4.42
P/L Before Tax -646.62 42.15 47.92
Tax 4.50 14.19 -152.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -651.12 27.96 200.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.08 0.19 -45.54
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -651.20 28.15 154.50
Minority Interest 96.02 -42.08 -81.94
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -555.18 -13.93 72.56
Equity Share Capital 3,400.13 3,400.13 2,805.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.72 -0.05 0.26
Diluted EPS -1.48 -0.04 0.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.72 -0.05 0.26
Diluted EPS -1.48 -0.04 0.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 17, 2022 09:11 am
