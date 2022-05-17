Reliance Power Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,846.10 crore, up 11.58% Y-o-Y
May 17, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,846.10 crore in March 2022 up 11.58% from Rs. 1,654.57 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 555.18 crore in March 2022 down 865.13% from Rs. 72.56 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 214.26 crore in March 2022 down 77.05% from Rs. 933.78 crore in March 2021.
Reliance Power shares closed at 11.90 on May 16, 2022 (NSE)
|Reliance Power
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,846.10
|1,795.94
|1,654.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,846.10
|1,795.94
|1,654.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|739.61
|--
|714.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|650.82
|--
|Employees Cost
|43.37
|53.14
|37.03
|Depreciation
|257.48
|269.70
|269.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|881.16
|262.93
|6.23
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-75.52
|559.35
|627.22
|Other Income
|32.30
|62.99
|36.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-43.22
|622.34
|663.84
|Interest
|603.40
|580.19
|620.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-646.62
|42.15
|43.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|4.42
|P/L Before Tax
|-646.62
|42.15
|47.92
|Tax
|4.50
|14.19
|-152.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-651.12
|27.96
|200.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.08
|0.19
|-45.54
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-651.20
|28.15
|154.50
|Minority Interest
|96.02
|-42.08
|-81.94
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-555.18
|-13.93
|72.56
|Equity Share Capital
|3,400.13
|3,400.13
|2,805.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.72
|-0.05
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-1.48
|-0.04
|0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.72
|-0.05
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-1.48
|-0.04
|0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
