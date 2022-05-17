Reliance Power Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,846.10 crore, up 11.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,846.10 crore in March 2022 up 11.58% from Rs. 1,654.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 555.18 crore in March 2022 down 865.13% from Rs. 72.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 214.26 crore in March 2022 down 77.05% from Rs. 933.78 crore in March 2021.

Reliance Power shares closed at 11.90 on May 16, 2022 (NSE)