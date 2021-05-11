Reliance Power Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,654.57 crore, down 7.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,654.57 crore in March 2021 down 7.98% from Rs. 1,798.05 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.56 crore in March 2021 up 101.72% from Rs. 4,206.38 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 933.78 crore in March 2021 up 73.87% from Rs. 537.07 crore in March 2020.

Reliance Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in March 2021 from Rs. 15.00 in March 2020.

Reliance Power shares closed at 6.62 on May 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 118.48% returns over the last 6 months and 271.91% over the last 12 months.