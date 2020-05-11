Reliance Power Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,798.05 crore, up 13.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,798.05 crore in March 2020 up 13.39% from Rs. 1,585.66 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4,206.38 crore in March 2020 down 18.21% from Rs. 3,558.51 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 537.07 crore in March 2020 down 28.62% from Rs. 752.43 crore in March 2019.
Reliance Power shares closed at 1.90 on May 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given -60.42% returns over the last 6 months and -67.52% over the last 12 months.
|Reliance Power
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,798.05
|1,669.08
|1,585.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,798.05
|1,669.08
|1,585.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|690.08
|530.07
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|432.14
|Employees Cost
|56.05
|49.14
|49.23
|Depreciation
|209.33
|211.42
|204.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|618.80
|321.14
|454.06
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|223.79
|557.31
|445.86
|Other Income
|103.95
|228.85
|102.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|327.74
|786.16
|548.06
|Interest
|759.46
|740.96
|1,096.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-431.72
|45.20
|-548.15
|Exceptional Items
|-4,004.21
|--
|-3,153.17
|P/L Before Tax
|-4,435.93
|45.20
|-3,701.32
|Tax
|-52.81
|-3.16
|-141.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4,383.12
|48.36
|-3,559.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-18.15
|1.03
|1.01
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4,401.27
|49.39
|-3,558.51
|Minority Interest
|194.89
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4,206.38
|49.39
|-3,558.51
|Equity Share Capital
|2,805.13
|2,805.13
|2,805.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.00
|0.18
|-12.69
|Diluted EPS
|-15.00
|0.18
|-12.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.00
|0.18
|-12.69
|Diluted EPS
|-15.00
|0.18
|-12.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on May 11, 2020 08:44 am