Reliance Power Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,798.05 crore, up 13.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,798.05 crore in March 2020 up 13.39% from Rs. 1,585.66 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4,206.38 crore in March 2020 down 18.21% from Rs. 3,558.51 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 537.07 crore in March 2020 down 28.62% from Rs. 752.43 crore in March 2019.

Reliance Power shares closed at 1.80 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -48.57% returns over the last 6 months and -76.77% over the last 12 months.