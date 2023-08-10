English
    Reliance Power Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,921.82 crore, down 6.84% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,921.82 crore in June 2023 down 6.84% from Rs. 2,062.97 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 296.31 crore in June 2023 down 318.28% from Rs. 70.84 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 657.46 crore in June 2023 down 26.59% from Rs. 895.59 crore in June 2022.

    Reliance Power shares closed at 18.25 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 55.72% returns over the last 6 months and 28.98% over the last 12 months.

    Reliance Power
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,921.821,729.842,062.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,921.821,729.842,062.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials949.14823.47947.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost44.9949.1643.48
    Depreciation261.17265.61258.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses307.131,016.35258.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax359.39-424.75555.09
    Other Income36.90126.4882.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax396.29-298.27637.09
    Interest620.26574.17548.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-223.97-872.4489.02
    Exceptional Items--1,036.86--
    P/L Before Tax-223.97164.4289.02
    Tax72.34-85.4963.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-296.31249.9125.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items--7.00-38.09
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-296.31256.91-12.32
    Minority Interest--64.88-58.52
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-296.31321.79-70.84
    Equity Share Capital3,735.213,735.213,400.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.790.92-0.21
    Diluted EPS-0.790.87-0.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.790.92-0.21
    Diluted EPS-0.790.87-0.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

