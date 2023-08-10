Reliance Power Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,921.82 crore, down 6.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,921.82 crore in June 2023 down 6.84% from Rs. 2,062.97 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 296.31 crore in June 2023 down 318.28% from Rs. 70.84 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 657.46 crore in June 2023 down 26.59% from Rs. 895.59 crore in June 2022.

Reliance Power shares closed at 18.25 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 55.72% returns over the last 6 months and 28.98% over the last 12 months.