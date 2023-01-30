Reliance Power Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,886.05 crore, up 5.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,886.05 crore in December 2022 up 5.02% from Rs. 1,795.94 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 291.54 crore in December 2022 down 1992.89% from Rs. 13.93 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 712.99 crore in December 2022 down 20.07% from Rs. 892.04 crore in December 2021.
Reliance Power shares closed at 12.65 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.30% returns over the last 6 months and -14.53% over the last 12 months.
|
|Reliance Power
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,886.05
|1,863.82
|1,795.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,886.05
|1,863.82
|1,795.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|953.83
|929.96
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|650.82
|Employees Cost
|41.35
|44.83
|53.14
|Depreciation
|253.43
|255.19
|269.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|228.12
|321.26
|262.93
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|409.32
|312.58
|559.35
|Other Income
|50.24
|81.32
|62.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|459.56
|393.90
|622.34
|Interest
|649.60
|664.83
|580.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-190.04
|-270.93
|42.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-190.04
|-270.93
|42.15
|Tax
|53.17
|32.98
|14.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-243.21
|-303.91
|27.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-1.73
|-8.70
|0.19
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-244.94
|-312.61
|28.15
|Minority Interest
|-46.60
|-27.65
|-42.08
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-291.54
|-340.26
|-13.93
|Equity Share Capital
|3,628.66
|3,400.13
|3,400.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.86
|-1.00
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.86
|-1.00
|-0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.86
|-1.00
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.86
|-1.00
|-0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited