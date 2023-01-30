 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reliance Power Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,886.05 crore, up 5.02% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 12:41 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,886.05 crore in December 2022 up 5.02% from Rs. 1,795.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 291.54 crore in December 2022 down 1992.89% from Rs. 13.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 712.99 crore in December 2022 down 20.07% from Rs. 892.04 crore in December 2021.

Reliance Power
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,886.05 1,863.82 1,795.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,886.05 1,863.82 1,795.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 953.83 929.96 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- 650.82
Employees Cost 41.35 44.83 53.14
Depreciation 253.43 255.19 269.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 228.12 321.26 262.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 409.32 312.58 559.35
Other Income 50.24 81.32 62.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 459.56 393.90 622.34
Interest 649.60 664.83 580.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -190.04 -270.93 42.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -190.04 -270.93 42.15
Tax 53.17 32.98 14.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -243.21 -303.91 27.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -1.73 -8.70 0.19
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -244.94 -312.61 28.15
Minority Interest -46.60 -27.65 -42.08
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -291.54 -340.26 -13.93
Equity Share Capital 3,628.66 3,400.13 3,400.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.86 -1.00 -0.05
Diluted EPS -0.86 -1.00 -0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.86 -1.00 -0.05
Diluted EPS -0.86 -1.00 -0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited