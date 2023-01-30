Reliance Power Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,886.05 crore, up 5.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,886.05 crore in December 2022 up 5.02% from Rs. 1,795.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 291.54 crore in December 2022 down 1992.89% from Rs. 13.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 712.99 crore in December 2022 down 20.07% from Rs. 892.04 crore in December 2021.

Reliance Power shares closed at 12.65 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.30% returns over the last 6 months and -14.53% over the last 12 months.