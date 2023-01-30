English
    Reliance Power Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,886.05 crore, up 5.02% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 12:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,886.05 crore in December 2022 up 5.02% from Rs. 1,795.94 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 291.54 crore in December 2022 down 1992.89% from Rs. 13.93 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 712.99 crore in December 2022 down 20.07% from Rs. 892.04 crore in December 2021.

    Reliance Power
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,886.051,863.821,795.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,886.051,863.821,795.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials953.83929.96--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel----650.82
    Employees Cost41.3544.8353.14
    Depreciation253.43255.19269.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses228.12321.26262.93
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax409.32312.58559.35
    Other Income50.2481.3262.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax459.56393.90622.34
    Interest649.60664.83580.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-190.04-270.9342.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-190.04-270.9342.15
    Tax53.1732.9814.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-243.21-303.9127.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-1.73-8.700.19
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-244.94-312.6128.15
    Minority Interest-46.60-27.65-42.08
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-291.54-340.26-13.93
    Equity Share Capital3,628.663,400.133,400.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.86-1.00-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.86-1.00-0.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.86-1.00-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.86-1.00-0.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited