Reliance Power Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,795.94 crore, down 5.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,795.94 crore in December 2021 down 5.34% from Rs. 1,897.17 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.93 crore in December 2021 down 126.64% from Rs. 52.29 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 892.04 crore in December 2021 down 11.83% from Rs. 1,011.78 crore in December 2020.

Reliance Power shares closed at 16.15 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.47% returns over the last 6 months and 389.39% over the last 12 months.