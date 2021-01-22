Reliance Power Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,897.17 crore, up 13.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,897.17 crore in December 2020 up 13.67% from Rs. 1,669.08 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.29 crore in December 2020 up 5.87% from Rs. 49.39 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,011.78 crore in December 2020 up 1.42% from Rs. 997.58 crore in December 2019.

Reliance Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.18 in December 2019.

Reliance Power shares closed at 3.50 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given -6.67% returns over the last 6 months and 59.09% over the last 12 months.