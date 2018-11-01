Reliance Nippon Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 379.32 crore, up 1.97% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 379.32 crore in September 2018 up 1.97% from Rs. 372.00 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.08 crore in September 2018 down 7.43% from Rs. 120.00 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 170.10 crore in September 2018 down 41.95% from Rs. 293.00 crore in September 2017.

Reliance Nippon EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.81 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.04 in September 2017.

Reliance Nippon shares closed at 166.75 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -34.36% returns over the last 6 months and -41.37% over the last 12 months.