Reliance Nippon Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 323.94 crore, down 21.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 323.94 crore in March 2019 down 21.37% from Rs. 412.00 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 144.93 crore in March 2019 down 5.27% from Rs. 153.00 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 190.25 crore in March 2019 down 8.97% from Rs. 209.00 crore in March 2018.

Reliance Nippon EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.37 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.57 in March 2018.

Reliance Nippon shares closed at 203.80 on April 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given 27.61% returns over the last 6 months and -19.57% over the last 12 months.