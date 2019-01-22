Reliance Nippon Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 334.13 crore, down 15.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 334.13 crore in December 2018 down 15.2% from Rs. 394.00 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.21 crore in December 2018 down 13.9% from Rs. 128.00 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 169.11 crore in December 2018 down 13.28% from Rs. 195.00 crore in December 2017.

Reliance Nippon EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.80 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.15 in December 2017.

Reliance Nippon shares closed at 152.30 on January 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -30.14% returns over the last 6 months and -48.44% over the last 12 months.