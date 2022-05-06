Reliance Jio Q4 net profit rises 15.4% QoQ to Rs 4,173 crore

Reliance Industries subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm on May 6 reported a 15.4 percent quarter-on-quarter increase in net profit at Rs 4,173 crore for the quarter ended March, which was below CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 4,400 crore.

The company's revenues for the quarter grew 8 percent sequentially to Rs 20,901 crore, which was higher than CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 20,800 crore.

The country's largest telecom operator reported higher-than-expected revenues on the back of benefits from tariff hikes taken by the industry last year.

On the operating front, Reliance Jio had a resilient quarter as its operating profit for the reported quarter came in at Rs 10,510 crore as against Rs 9,514 crore reported in the previous quarter.

The telecom major's operating margin in the quarter expanded 110 basis points on-quarter to 50.3 percent reflecting the impact of higher tariffs.

That said, while the operating profit in the quarter was above CNBC-TV18's poll, margins were slightly below estimate.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for details.) Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.