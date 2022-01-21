Reliance Jio Q3 result | PAT rises 2.5% QoQ to Rs 3,615 crore, sales up 3%

Reliance Jio Infocomm, the subsidiary of Jio Platforms, on January 21 reported a 2.5 percent sequential rise in its net profit at Rs 3,615 crore for the quarter ended December.

The country's largest telecom company by revenue market share also saw a 3.3 percent on-quarter rise in revenues to Rs 19,347 crore for the reported quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to report a bottomline of Rs 3,451 crore on a topline of Rs 19,330 crore for the December quarter, a CNBC-TV18 poll showed.

The telecom operator reported a 5.8 percent on-quarter rise in operating profit to Rs 9,514 crore for the reported quarter. Similarly, the operating margin of the company rose to 49.2 percent from 48 percent in the previous quarter.

Further, the RIL subsidiary reported an average revenue per use of Rs 151.6, which was up 5.6 percent sequentially. The strong operating performance indicated the benefit of tariff hikes undertaken by the company in the previous quarter. In December, the company had hiked prepaid tariffs by up to 21 percent.

Reliance Jio Infocomm said that its subscriber base stood at 421 million at the end of the December quarter, as against 429.5 million in the previous quarter.

"SIM consolidation and repurposing of customer retention efforts led to a net reduction of 8.4 million in customer base in 3QFY22. This decline is mainly driven by subscribers with inconsistent engagement and lower-end subscribers," Reliance Jio said in a press statement.

The company said that total data traffic in the quarter was up 48 percent on-year at 23.4 billion gigabytes, whereas voice traffic rose 18 percent to 1.15 trillion minutes.

Data-driven network planning for Jio’s 5G network is underway based on targeted customer consumption and revenue using Heat maps, 3D maps and Ray tracing technology for precise coverage planning to target high consumption and high perception locations, Reliance Jio said.

"5G coverage planning has been completed for 1,000 top cities across the country. Jio has been doing trials on advanced use cases across Healthcare and Industrial Automation on its 5G network," the company said.

Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.