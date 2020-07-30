App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 2 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 31st July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2020 08:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Jio Q1 profit rises over 180%, at Rs 2,520 crore, ARPU up 7.4% at Rs 140.3

Jio Platforms helped the company to deleverage balance sheet and became net debt free in June, which was well ahead of targeted date of March 31, 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Jio reported a net profit of Rs 2,520 crore for the June quarter 2020 against a profit of Rs 891 crore in same quarter of last year registering a growth of 183 percent. Revenue for the June quarter was at Rs 16,557 crore.

The average revenue per user (ARPU) grew a significant 7.5% to Rs 140.3. This was much higher than the expected 3.5 percent growth. Work from home boosted data consumption for the wholly-owned subsidiary of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

Close
Disclaimer: "Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Moneycontrol."
First Published on Jul 30, 2020 07:24 pm

tags #earnings #Reliance Industries #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.