Reliance Jio Q1 profit rises over 180%, at Rs 2,520 crore, ARPU up 7.4% at Rs 140.3

Reliance Jio reported a net profit of Rs 2,520 crore for the June quarter 2020 against a profit of Rs 891 crore in same quarter of last year registering a growth of 183 percent. Revenue for the June quarter was at Rs 16,557 crore.

The average revenue per user (ARPU) grew a significant 7.5% to Rs 140.3. This was much higher than the expected 3.5 percent growth. Work from home boosted data consumption for the wholly-owned subsidiary of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries.

: "Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Moneycontrol."