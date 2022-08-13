 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reliance Infrastructure net loss narrows to Rs 66.11 crore in June quarter

Aug 13, 2022 / 06:01 PM IST

Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) on Saturday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 66.11 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The company had clocked a consolidated net loss of Rs 95.15 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Its total consolidated income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 6,349.34 crore as against Rs 4,623.17 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenditure also increased to Rs 6,714.42 crore compared to Rs 5,208.75 crore earlier.

