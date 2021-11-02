Reliance Infra Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 434.30 crore, up 62.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 434.30 crore in September 2021 up 62.34% from Rs. 267.53 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 187.23 crore in September 2021 down 7.03% from Rs. 174.93 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.45 crore in September 2021 down 115.42% from Rs. 28.85 crore in September 2020.

Reliance Infra shares closed at 82.15 on November 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 62.83% returns over the last 6 months and 313.85% over the last 12 months.