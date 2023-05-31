Reliance Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 242.94 crore, down 44.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 242.94 crore in March 2023 down 44.29% from Rs. 436.06 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,784.39 crore in March 2023 down 3882.25% from Rs. 69.92 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 206.17 crore in March 2023 down 282.99% from Rs. 112.67 crore in March 2022.
Reliance Infra shares closed at 138.60 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.09% returns over the last 6 months and 35.15% over the last 12 months.
|Reliance Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|242.94
|100.23
|436.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|242.94
|100.23
|436.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|235.89
|84.15
|411.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.69
|16.75
|23.89
|Depreciation
|6.72
|6.82
|12.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|216.22
|39.94
|90.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-229.58
|-47.43
|-102.84
|Other Income
|16.69
|103.30
|202.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-212.89
|55.87
|99.78
|Interest
|185.09
|262.97
|168.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-397.98
|-207.10
|-68.56
|Exceptional Items
|-2,392.66
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2,790.64
|-207.10
|-68.56
|Tax
|-6.25
|-1.11
|1.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2,784.39
|-205.99
|-69.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2,784.39
|-205.99
|-69.92
|Equity Share Capital
|351.83
|287.23
|263.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-81.14
|-7.56
|-2.69
|Diluted EPS
|-81.14
|-7.56
|-2.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-81.14
|-7.56
|-2.69
|Diluted EPS
|-81.14
|-7.56
|-2.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited