    Reliance Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 242.94 crore, down 44.29% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 242.94 crore in March 2023 down 44.29% from Rs. 436.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,784.39 crore in March 2023 down 3882.25% from Rs. 69.92 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 206.17 crore in March 2023 down 282.99% from Rs. 112.67 crore in March 2022.

    Reliance Infra shares closed at 138.60 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.09% returns over the last 6 months and 35.15% over the last 12 months.

    Reliance Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations242.94100.23436.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations242.94100.23436.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials235.8984.15411.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.6916.7523.89
    Depreciation6.726.8212.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses216.2239.9490.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-229.58-47.43-102.84
    Other Income16.69103.30202.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-212.8955.8799.78
    Interest185.09262.97168.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-397.98-207.10-68.56
    Exceptional Items-2,392.66----
    P/L Before Tax-2,790.64-207.10-68.56
    Tax-6.25-1.111.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2,784.39-205.99-69.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2,784.39-205.99-69.92
    Equity Share Capital351.83287.23263.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-81.14-7.56-2.69
    Diluted EPS-81.14-7.56-2.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-81.14-7.56-2.69
    Diluted EPS-81.14-7.56-2.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 31, 2023 01:22 pm