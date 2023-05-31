Reliance Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 242.94 crore, down 44.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 242.94 crore in March 2023 down 44.29% from Rs. 436.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,784.39 crore in March 2023 down 3882.25% from Rs. 69.92 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 206.17 crore in March 2023 down 282.99% from Rs. 112.67 crore in March 2022.

Reliance Infra shares closed at 138.60 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.09% returns over the last 6 months and 35.15% over the last 12 months.