Reliance Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 436.06 crore, down 43.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 436.06 crore in March 2022 down 43.87% from Rs. 776.87 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 69.92 crore in March 2022 down 154.64% from Rs. 127.97 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.67 crore in March 2022 down 70.72% from Rs. 384.75 crore in March 2021.
Reliance Infra shares closed at 102.10 on May 13, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.05% returns over the last 6 months and 93.19% over the last 12 months.
|
|Reliance Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|436.06
|320.21
|776.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|436.06
|320.21
|776.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|411.57
|279.07
|689.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|23.89
|22.93
|16.23
|Depreciation
|12.89
|9.71
|14.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|90.55
|85.39
|55.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-102.84
|-76.89
|1.84
|Other Income
|202.62
|39.36
|368.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|99.78
|-37.53
|370.29
|Interest
|168.34
|154.96
|381.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-68.56
|-192.49
|-11.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|121.59
|P/L Before Tax
|-68.56
|-192.49
|110.27
|Tax
|1.36
|0.78
|-17.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-69.92
|-193.27
|127.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-69.92
|-193.27
|127.97
|Equity Share Capital
|263.03
|263.03
|263.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.69
|-7.35
|4.87
|Diluted EPS
|-2.69
|-7.35
|4.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.69
|-7.35
|4.87
|Diluted EPS
|-2.69
|-7.35
|4.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited