 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Reliance Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 436.06 crore, down 43.87% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 436.06 crore in March 2022 down 43.87% from Rs. 776.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 69.92 crore in March 2022 down 154.64% from Rs. 127.97 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.67 crore in March 2022 down 70.72% from Rs. 384.75 crore in March 2021.

Reliance Infra shares closed at 102.10 on May 13, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.05% returns over the last 6 months and 93.19% over the last 12 months.

Reliance Infrastructure
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 436.06 320.21 776.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 436.06 320.21 776.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 411.57 279.07 689.08
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.89 22.93 16.23
Depreciation 12.89 9.71 14.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 90.55 85.39 55.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -102.84 -76.89 1.84
Other Income 202.62 39.36 368.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 99.78 -37.53 370.29
Interest 168.34 154.96 381.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -68.56 -192.49 -11.32
Exceptional Items -- -- 121.59
P/L Before Tax -68.56 -192.49 110.27
Tax 1.36 0.78 -17.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -69.92 -193.27 127.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -69.92 -193.27 127.97
Equity Share Capital 263.03 263.03 263.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.69 -7.35 4.87
Diluted EPS -2.69 -7.35 4.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.69 -7.35 4.87
Diluted EPS -2.69 -7.35 4.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Reliance Infra #Reliance Infrastructure #Results
first published: May 16, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.