Reliance Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 436.06 crore, down 43.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 436.06 crore in March 2022 down 43.87% from Rs. 776.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 69.92 crore in March 2022 down 154.64% from Rs. 127.97 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.67 crore in March 2022 down 70.72% from Rs. 384.75 crore in March 2021.

Reliance Infra shares closed at 102.10 on May 13, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.05% returns over the last 6 months and 93.19% over the last 12 months.