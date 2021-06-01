Reliance Infra Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 776.87 crore, up 116.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 776.87 crore in March 2021 up 116.7% from Rs. 358.50 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 127.97 crore in March 2021 up 322.2% from Rs. 30.31 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 384.75 crore in March 2021 up 27.01% from Rs. 302.94 crore in March 2020.

Reliance Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 4.87 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.15 in March 2020.

Reliance Infra shares closed at 63.35 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 204.57% returns over the last 6 months and 263.04% over the last 12 months.