Reliance Infra Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 276.80 crore, up 57.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 276.80 crore in June 2021 up 57.05% from Rs. 176.25 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.13 crore in June 2021 up 355.62% from Rs. 32.13 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 252.22 crore in June 2021 up 4.09% from Rs. 242.32 crore in June 2020.

Reliance Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 3.12 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.22 in June 2020.

Reliance Infra shares closed at 70.40 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 121.04% returns over the last 6 months and 124.92% over the last 12 months.