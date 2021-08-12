MARKET NEWS

Reliance Infra Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 276.80 crore, up 57.05% Y-o-Y

August 12, 2021 / 09:13 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 276.80 crore in June 2021 up 57.05% from Rs. 176.25 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.13 crore in June 2021 up 355.62% from Rs. 32.13 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 252.22 crore in June 2021 up 4.09% from Rs. 242.32 crore in June 2020.

Reliance Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 3.12 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.22 in June 2020.

Close

Reliance Infra shares closed at 70.40 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 121.04% returns over the last 6 months and 124.92% over the last 12 months.

Reliance Infrastructure
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations276.80776.87176.25
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations276.80776.87176.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials225.66689.0879.60
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost18.8516.2323.99
Depreciation9.4214.4615.36
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses37.6355.26111.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.761.84-54.41
Other Income257.56368.45281.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax242.80370.29226.96
Interest158.78381.61271.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax84.02-11.32-44.24
Exceptional Items--121.59--
P/L Before Tax84.02110.27-44.24
Tax1.89-17.70-12.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities82.13127.97-32.13
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period82.13127.97-32.13
Equity Share Capital263.03263.03263.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.124.87-1.22
Diluted EPS3.124.87-1.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.124.87-1.22
Diluted EPS3.124.87-1.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Reliance Infra #Reliance Infrastructure #Results
first published: Aug 12, 2021 09:00 am

