Reliance Infra Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 284.26 crore, down 88.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 284.26 crore in June 2019 down 88.36% from Rs. 2,442.22 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 324.90 crore in June 2019 down 10.43% from Rs. 362.75 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 564.77 crore in June 2019 down 52.38% from Rs. 1,186.06 crore in June 2018.

Reliance Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.50 in June 2019 from Rs. 13.79 in June 2018.

Reliance Infra shares closed at 45.05 on August 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -61.00% returns over the last 6 months and -89.25% over the last 12 months.