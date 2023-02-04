 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reliance Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.23 crore, down 68.7% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:38 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 100.23 crore in December 2022 down 68.7% from Rs. 320.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 205.99 crore in December 2022 down 6.58% from Rs. 193.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.69 crore in December 2022 up 325.34% from Rs. 27.82 crore in December 2021.

Reliance Infrastructure
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 100.23 271.18 320.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 100.23 271.18 320.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 84.15 207.74 279.07
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.75 17.40 22.93
Depreciation 6.82 6.76 9.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39.94 36.58 85.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -47.43 2.70 -76.89
Other Income 103.30 104.23 39.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.87 106.93 -37.53
Interest 262.97 197.61 154.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -207.10 -90.68 -192.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -207.10 -90.68 -192.49
Tax -1.11 0.19 0.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -205.99 -90.87 -193.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -205.99 -90.87 -193.27
Equity Share Capital 287.23 263.03 263.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.56 -3.46 -7.35
Diluted EPS -7.56 -3.46 -7.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.56 -3.46 -7.35
Diluted EPS -7.56 -3.46 -7.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited