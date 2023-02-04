Reliance Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.23 crore, down 68.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.23 crore in December 2022 down 68.7% from Rs. 320.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 205.99 crore in December 2022 down 6.58% from Rs. 193.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.69 crore in December 2022 up 325.34% from Rs. 27.82 crore in December 2021.