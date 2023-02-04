Reliance Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.23 crore, down 68.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 100.23 crore in December 2022 down 68.7% from Rs. 320.21 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 205.99 crore in December 2022 down 6.58% from Rs. 193.27 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.69 crore in December 2022 up 325.34% from Rs. 27.82 crore in December 2021.
Reliance Infra shares closed at 121.30 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.00% returns over the last 6 months and 4.93% over the last 12 months.
|
|Reliance Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|100.23
|271.18
|320.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|100.23
|271.18
|320.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|84.15
|207.74
|279.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.75
|17.40
|22.93
|Depreciation
|6.82
|6.76
|9.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|39.94
|36.58
|85.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-47.43
|2.70
|-76.89
|Other Income
|103.30
|104.23
|39.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|55.87
|106.93
|-37.53
|Interest
|262.97
|197.61
|154.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-207.10
|-90.68
|-192.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-207.10
|-90.68
|-192.49
|Tax
|-1.11
|0.19
|0.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-205.99
|-90.87
|-193.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-205.99
|-90.87
|-193.27
|Equity Share Capital
|287.23
|263.03
|263.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.56
|-3.46
|-7.35
|Diluted EPS
|-7.56
|-3.46
|-7.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.56
|-3.46
|-7.35
|Diluted EPS
|-7.56
|-3.46
|-7.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited