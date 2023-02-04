English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Reliance Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.23 crore, down 68.7% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:38 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 100.23 crore in December 2022 down 68.7% from Rs. 320.21 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 205.99 crore in December 2022 down 6.58% from Rs. 193.27 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.69 crore in December 2022 up 325.34% from Rs. 27.82 crore in December 2021.

    Reliance Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations100.23271.18320.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations100.23271.18320.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials84.15207.74279.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.7517.4022.93
    Depreciation6.826.769.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.9436.5885.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-47.432.70-76.89
    Other Income103.30104.2339.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.87106.93-37.53
    Interest262.97197.61154.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-207.10-90.68-192.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-207.10-90.68-192.49
    Tax-1.110.190.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-205.99-90.87-193.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-205.99-90.87-193.27
    Equity Share Capital287.23263.03263.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.56-3.46-7.35
    Diluted EPS-7.56-3.46-7.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.56-3.46-7.35
    Diluted EPS-7.56-3.46-7.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited