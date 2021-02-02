Reliance Infra Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 468.50 crore, up 21.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 468.50 crore in December 2020 up 21.66% from Rs. 385.08 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.01 crore in December 2020 down 84.22% from Rs. 380.24 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.47 crore in December 2020 down 78.09% from Rs. 599.98 crore in December 2019.

Reliance Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.28 in December 2020 from Rs. 14.46 in December 2019.

Reliance Infra shares closed at 28.20 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given -3.09% returns over the last 6 months and 34.61% over the last 12 months.