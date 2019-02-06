Reliance Infra Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 210.66 crore, down 89.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 210.66 crore in December 2018 down 89.84% from Rs. 2,073.80 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 374.31 crore in December 2018 up 17.03% from Rs. 319.85 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 361.03 crore in December 2018 down 66.29% from Rs. 1,070.93 crore in December 2017.

Reliance Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 14.23 in December 2018 from Rs. 12.16 in December 2017.

Reliance Infra shares closed at 227.25 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -45.02% returns over the last 6 months and -49.07% over the last 12 months.