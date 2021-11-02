Reliance Infra Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5,713.25 crore, up 10.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,713.25 crore in September 2021 up 10.71% from Rs. 5,160.76 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 287.21 crore in September 2021 down 3.52% from Rs. 277.44 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 680.90 crore in September 2021 up 11.65% from Rs. 609.84 crore in September 2020.

Reliance Infra shares closed at 82.15 on November 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 62.83% returns over the last 6 months and 313.85% over the last 12 months.