Reliance Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,159.84 crore, down 0.46% Y-o-Y

May 17, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,159.84 crore in March 2022 down 0.46% from Rs. 4,178.89 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 449.13 crore in March 2022 down 865.25% from Rs. 46.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,338.34 crore in March 2022 up 237.22% from Rs. 396.87 crore in March 2021.

Reliance Infra shares closed at 98.30 on May 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.79% returns over the last 6 months and 95.04% over the last 12 months.

Reliance Infrastructure
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,159.84 4,201.99 4,178.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,159.84 4,201.99 4,178.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,667.29 2,782.29 2,940.55
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 280.49 280.99 378.59
Depreciation 330.80 329.92 324.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 181.49 931.08 894.71
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 699.77 -122.29 -359.04
Other Income 307.77 79.46 431.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,007.54 -42.83 72.79
Interest 527.07 504.38 701.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 480.47 -547.21 -628.97
Exceptional Items -921.98 644.79 594.96
P/L Before Tax -441.51 97.58 -34.01
Tax 1.20 5.69 -10.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -442.71 91.89 -23.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -442.71 91.89 -23.29
Minority Interest 115.95 -197.86 -26.22
Share Of P/L Of Associates -122.37 -0.94 2.98
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -449.13 -106.91 -46.53
Equity Share Capital 263.03 263.03 263.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -17.08 4.07 -1.77
Diluted EPS -17.08 4.07 -1.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -17.08 4.07 -1.77
Diluted EPS -17.08 4.07 -1.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 17, 2022 09:11 am
