Reliance Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,159.84 crore, down 0.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 4,159.84 crore in March 2022 down 0.46% from Rs. 4,178.89 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 449.13 crore in March 2022 down 865.25% from Rs. 46.53 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,338.34 crore in March 2022 up 237.22% from Rs. 396.87 crore in March 2021.
Reliance Infra shares closed at 98.30 on May 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.79% returns over the last 6 months and 95.04% over the last 12 months.
|
|Reliance Infrastructure
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4,159.84
|4,201.99
|4,178.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4,159.84
|4,201.99
|4,178.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,667.29
|2,782.29
|2,940.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|280.49
|280.99
|378.59
|Depreciation
|330.80
|329.92
|324.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|181.49
|931.08
|894.71
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|699.77
|-122.29
|-359.04
|Other Income
|307.77
|79.46
|431.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,007.54
|-42.83
|72.79
|Interest
|527.07
|504.38
|701.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|480.47
|-547.21
|-628.97
|Exceptional Items
|-921.98
|644.79
|594.96
|P/L Before Tax
|-441.51
|97.58
|-34.01
|Tax
|1.20
|5.69
|-10.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-442.71
|91.89
|-23.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-442.71
|91.89
|-23.29
|Minority Interest
|115.95
|-197.86
|-26.22
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-122.37
|-0.94
|2.98
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-449.13
|-106.91
|-46.53
|Equity Share Capital
|263.03
|263.03
|263.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-17.08
|4.07
|-1.77
|Diluted EPS
|-17.08
|4.07
|-1.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-17.08
|4.07
|-1.77
|Diluted EPS
|-17.08
|4.07
|-1.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited