Reliance Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,159.84 crore, down 0.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,159.84 crore in March 2022 down 0.46% from Rs. 4,178.89 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 449.13 crore in March 2022 down 865.25% from Rs. 46.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,338.34 crore in March 2022 up 237.22% from Rs. 396.87 crore in March 2021.

Reliance Infra shares closed at 98.30 on May 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.79% returns over the last 6 months and 95.04% over the last 12 months.