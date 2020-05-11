Reliance Infra Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,625.86 crore, down 9.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,625.86 crore in March 2020 down 9.64% from Rs. 4,012.65 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 153.84 crore in March 2020 up 95.34% from Rs. 3,301.00 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.64 crore in March 2020 down 89.49% from Rs. 1,109.84 crore in March 2019.

Reliance Infra shares closed at 19.05 on May 08, 2020 (NSE) and has given -59.25% returns over the last 6 months and -80.84% over the last 12 months.