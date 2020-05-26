Reliance Infra Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,625.86 crore, down 9.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,625.86 crore in March 2020 down 9.64% from Rs. 4,012.65 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 153.84 crore in March 2020 up 95.34% from Rs. 3,301.00 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.64 crore in March 2020 down 89.49% from Rs. 1,109.84 crore in March 2019.
Reliance Infra shares closed at 16.60 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -44.30% returns over the last 6 months and -86.32% over the last 12 months.
|Reliance Infrastructure
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,625.86
|3,954.92
|4,012.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,625.86
|3,954.92
|4,012.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|304.21
|311.98
|292.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2,456.07
|2,609.20
|2,191.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|244.39
|246.23
|265.58
|Depreciation
|370.49
|340.27
|359.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|891.60
|815.27
|375.31
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-640.90
|-368.03
|528.61
|Other Income
|387.05
|572.45
|221.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-253.85
|204.42
|749.99
|Interest
|675.35
|565.84
|1,009.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-929.20
|-361.42
|-259.27
|Exceptional Items
|773.01
|699.27
|-1,572.30
|P/L Before Tax
|-156.19
|337.85
|-1,831.57
|Tax
|-34.00
|-19.22
|60.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-122.19
|357.07
|-1,891.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|-0.03
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-122.19
|357.04
|-1,891.77
|Minority Interest
|-33.17
|-25.81
|-66.55
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.52
|14.28
|-1,342.68
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-153.84
|345.51
|-3,301.00
|Equity Share Capital
|263.03
|263.03
|263.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.85
|13.14
|-125.52
|Diluted EPS
|-5.85
|13.14
|-125.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.85
|13.14
|-125.52
|Diluted EPS
|-5.85
|13.14
|-125.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on May 26, 2020 09:08 am