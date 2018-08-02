Reliance Infra consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 7,616.64 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 7,539.81 5,076.04 7,189.21 Other Operating Income 76.83 90.57 370.17 Total Income From Operations 7,616.64 5,166.61 7,559.38 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 257.05 224.29 406.03 Purchase of Traded Goods 4,144.66 2,862.44 3,790.04 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel 348.69 261.61 354.77 Employees Cost 447.59 472.29 434.60 Depreciation 520.31 481.13 453.44 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 606.28 516.86 559.48 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,292.06 347.99 1,561.02 Other Income 610.71 647.07 526.12 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,902.77 995.06 2,087.14 Interest 1,638.01 1,691.95 1,491.64 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 264.76 -696.89 595.50 Exceptional Items -236.08 923.15 -237.28 P/L Before Tax 28.68 226.26 358.22 Tax -268.81 20.15 40.22 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 297.49 206.11 318.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -34.95 -23.16 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 297.49 171.16 294.84 Minority Interest -22.12 9.38 13.45 Share Of P/L Of Associates -3.69 -20.40 25.88 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 271.68 160.14 334.17 Equity Share Capital 263.03 263.03 263.03 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.33 6.09 12.71 Diluted EPS 10.33 6.09 12.71 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.33 6.09 12.71 Diluted EPS 10.33 6.09 12.71 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited