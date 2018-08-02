App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 01:07 PM IST

Reliance Infra consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 7,616.64 crore

Reliance Infrastructure has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 7,616.64 crore and a net profit of Rs 271.68 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018

 
 
Reliance Infrastructure has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 7,616.64 crore and a net profit of Rs 271.68 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 7,559.38 crore and net profit was Rs 334.17 crore, and other income Rs -23.16 crore.
Reliance Infra shares closed at 382.95 on August 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -22.28% returns over the last 6 months and -27.28% over the last 12 months.
Reliance Infrastructure
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 7,539.81 5,076.04 7,189.21
Other Operating Income 76.83 90.57 370.17
Total Income From Operations 7,616.64 5,166.61 7,559.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 257.05 224.29 406.03
Purchase of Traded Goods 4,144.66 2,862.44 3,790.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel 348.69 261.61 354.77
Employees Cost 447.59 472.29 434.60
Depreciation 520.31 481.13 453.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 606.28 516.86 559.48
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,292.06 347.99 1,561.02
Other Income 610.71 647.07 526.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,902.77 995.06 2,087.14
Interest 1,638.01 1,691.95 1,491.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 264.76 -696.89 595.50
Exceptional Items -236.08 923.15 -237.28
P/L Before Tax 28.68 226.26 358.22
Tax -268.81 20.15 40.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 297.49 206.11 318.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -34.95 -23.16
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 297.49 171.16 294.84
Minority Interest -22.12 9.38 13.45
Share Of P/L Of Associates -3.69 -20.40 25.88
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 271.68 160.14 334.17
Equity Share Capital 263.03 263.03 263.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.33 6.09 12.71
Diluted EPS 10.33 6.09 12.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.33 6.09 12.71
Diluted EPS 10.33 6.09 12.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 2, 2018 12:29 pm

tags #Power - Generation & Distribution #Reliance Infra #Reliance Infrastructure #Results

