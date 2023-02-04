Reliance Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,085.82 crore, down 2.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 4,085.82 crore in December 2022 down 2.76% from Rs. 4,201.99 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 267.46 crore in December 2022 down 150.17% from Rs. 106.91 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 408.18 crore in December 2022 up 42.18% from Rs. 287.09 crore in December 2021.
Reliance Infra shares closed at 121.30 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.00% returns over the last 6 months and 4.93% over the last 12 months.
|
|Reliance Infrastructure
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4,085.82
|6,229.38
|4,201.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4,085.82
|6,229.38
|4,201.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,789.50
|4,390.72
|2,782.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|276.99
|280.32
|280.99
|Depreciation
|367.72
|365.04
|329.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|749.97
|791.92
|931.08
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-98.36
|401.38
|-122.29
|Other Income
|138.82
|182.04
|79.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|40.46
|583.42
|-42.83
|Interest
|656.69
|567.09
|504.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-616.23
|16.33
|-547.21
|Exceptional Items
|559.63
|30.76
|644.79
|P/L Before Tax
|-56.60
|47.09
|97.58
|Tax
|7.80
|-2.73
|5.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-64.40
|49.82
|91.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-64.40
|49.82
|91.89
|Minority Interest
|-140.18
|-137.49
|-197.86
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-62.88
|-74.48
|-0.94
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-267.46
|-162.15
|-106.91
|Equity Share Capital
|287.23
|263.03
|263.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.82
|-6.17
|-4.07
|Diluted EPS
|-9.82
|-6.17
|-4.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.82
|-6.17
|-4.07
|Diluted EPS
|-9.82
|-6.17
|-4.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited