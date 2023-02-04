 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reliance Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,085.82 crore, down 2.76% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:45 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,085.82 crore in December 2022 down 2.76% from Rs. 4,201.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 267.46 crore in December 2022 down 150.17% from Rs. 106.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 408.18 crore in December 2022 up 42.18% from Rs. 287.09 crore in December 2021.

Reliance Infrastructure
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,085.82 6,229.38 4,201.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,085.82 6,229.38 4,201.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,789.50 4,390.72 2,782.29
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 276.99 280.32 280.99
Depreciation 367.72 365.04 329.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 749.97 791.92 931.08
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -98.36 401.38 -122.29
Other Income 138.82 182.04 79.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.46 583.42 -42.83
Interest 656.69 567.09 504.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -616.23 16.33 -547.21
Exceptional Items 559.63 30.76 644.79
P/L Before Tax -56.60 47.09 97.58
Tax 7.80 -2.73 5.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -64.40 49.82 91.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -64.40 49.82 91.89
Minority Interest -140.18 -137.49 -197.86
Share Of P/L Of Associates -62.88 -74.48 -0.94
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -267.46 -162.15 -106.91
Equity Share Capital 287.23 263.03 263.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.82 -6.17 -4.07
Diluted EPS -9.82 -6.17 -4.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.82 -6.17 -4.07
Diluted EPS -9.82 -6.17 -4.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited