Reliance Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,085.82 crore, down 2.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,085.82 crore in December 2022 down 2.76% from Rs. 4,201.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 267.46 crore in December 2022 down 150.17% from Rs. 106.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 408.18 crore in December 2022 up 42.18% from Rs. 287.09 crore in December 2021.

Reliance Infra shares closed at 121.30 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.00% returns over the last 6 months and 4.93% over the last 12 months.