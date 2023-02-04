English
    Reliance Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,085.82 crore, down 2.76% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,085.82 crore in December 2022 down 2.76% from Rs. 4,201.99 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 267.46 crore in December 2022 down 150.17% from Rs. 106.91 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 408.18 crore in December 2022 up 42.18% from Rs. 287.09 crore in December 2021.

    Reliance Infrastructure
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,085.826,229.384,201.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,085.826,229.384,201.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,789.504,390.722,782.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost276.99280.32280.99
    Depreciation367.72365.04329.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses749.97791.92931.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-98.36401.38-122.29
    Other Income138.82182.0479.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.46583.42-42.83
    Interest656.69567.09504.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-616.2316.33-547.21
    Exceptional Items559.6330.76644.79
    P/L Before Tax-56.6047.0997.58
    Tax7.80-2.735.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-64.4049.8291.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-64.4049.8291.89
    Minority Interest-140.18-137.49-197.86
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-62.88-74.48-0.94
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-267.46-162.15-106.91
    Equity Share Capital287.23263.03263.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.82-6.17-4.07
    Diluted EPS-9.82-6.17-4.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.82-6.17-4.07
    Diluted EPS-9.82-6.17-4.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited