Reliance Infra Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,831.69 crore, down 3.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,831.69 crore in December 2020 down 3.12% from Rs. 3,954.92 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.08 crore in December 2020 down 76.82% from Rs. 345.51 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 161.06 crore in December 2020 down 70.43% from Rs. 544.69 crore in December 2019.

Reliance Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 13.14 in December 2019.

Reliance Infra shares closed at 28.20 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given -3.09% returns over the last 6 months and 34.61% over the last 12 months.