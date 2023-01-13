Reliance Industries to announce Q3FY23 results on January 20

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on January 13 stated that it will declare its standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 on January 20 (Friday).

"...a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, January 20, 2023, inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter / nine months ended December 31, 2022," the oil-to-telecom-to-chemical conglomerate said in a regulatory filing.

RIL also added that a presentation to analysts and media on financial results of the company shall be made on the same day after the meeting.

Meanwhile, shares of RIL on Friday (January 13) closed 0.19 percent lower at Rs 2,467.35 apiece on BSE.

In its preceding quarter (Q2FY23), RIL reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 13,656 crore as against Rs 13,680 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues at the petrochemical major surged 33.7 percent to Rs 2.32 lakh crore, led by strong performance of the oil-to-chemical, telecom and retail operations in the quarter.

Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.