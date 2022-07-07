Reliance Industries Q1 PAT seen up 138.2% YoY to Rs. 20,469.6 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 2,555.10 | The stock price slipped a percent on June 16 after rising over 2 percent in the early hours of trade. Research house JPMorgan India upgraded rating and raised the target for the stock. The brokerage upgraded its rating on Reliance to overweight from neutral and raised the target to Rs 3,170 from Rs 2,575 per share implying an upside of more than 22 percent over the next 12 months. It said that its rating upgrade is driven by improvement in earnings outlook of the refining and upstream gas business as well as the consumer technology businesses’ valuations holding. Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Oil & Gas sector. The brokerage house expects Reliance Industries to report net profit at Rs. 20,469.6 crore up 138.2% year-on-year (up 84.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 81.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 22.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,64,441.7 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 130 percent Y-o-Y (up 80.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 26,362.9 crore.

Oil & Gas