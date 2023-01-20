Reliance Industrial Infra Q3: Net profit comes in at Rs 2.36 core, total income at Rs 20.60 crore

While sharing the financial results for the third quarter, RIIL said that it "presently does not have any expansion plans on the anvil". (representative image)

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd (RIIL), an entity of Reliance Industries, on January 20 reported a net profit of Rs 2.36 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3FY23). It had posted a net profit of Rs 2.33 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income during the quarter stood at Rs 20.60 crore against Rs 20.40 crore registered in the year-ago period.

RIIL said its income from hiring construction machinery increased to Rs 4.1 crore from Rs 3.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Income from "other support services" increased to Rs 4.8 crore from Rs 4.4 crore and that from "product transportation service" dropped to Rs 8.2 crore from Rs 8.4 crore, it added.

RIIL provides infrastructure support services, including transportation of petroleum products and raw water through pipelines, and construction machinery on hire to Reliance Industries Group.

While sharing the financial results for the third quarter, the company said it "presently does not have any expansion plans on the anvil".

Shares of RIIL on Friday (January 20) closed 0.19 percent lower at Rs 913.70 apiece on BSE.

