    Reliance Industrial Infra Q2 net profit at Rs 2.26 crore, total income Rs 2,120 crore

    The company reported a net profit of Rs 2.55 crore in the year-ago period

    Moneycontrol News
    October 15, 2022 / 05:13 PM IST
    RIIL provides infrastructure support services to Reliance Industries Group (File image)

    Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd (RIIL)'s net profit in the second quarter of the financial year 2022-23 came in at Rs 2.26 crore, the company said on October 15. The company reported a net profit of Rs 2.55 crore in the year-ago period.

    The total income in the quarter ended September 30, 2022 stood at Rs 2,120 crore, 0.2 percent up from Rs 2,116.23 crore in the year-ago period.

    RIIL said its income from hiring construction machinery increased to Rs 3.7 crore from Rs 3.69 crore in the year-ago period.

    Income from "other support services" increased to Rs 4.8 crore from Rs 4.5 crore and that from "product transportation service" dropped to Rs 8.04 crore from Rs 8.57 crore, it added.

    "Other income increased from Rs 442.10 lakh (Rs 4.42 crore) to Rs 458.30 lakh (Rs 4.58 crore)," the company said.

    RIIL provides infrastructure support services, including transportation of petroleum products and raw water through pipelines, and construction machinery on hire to Reliance Industries Group.

    While sharing the financial results for the second quarter, the company said that it "presently does not have any expansion plans on the anvil".

    Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
    first published: Oct 15, 2022 05:10 pm
