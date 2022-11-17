Reliance Home F Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.27 crore, up 3.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.27 crore in September 2022 up 3.75% from Rs. 69.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 164.64 crore in September 2022 up 42.13% from Rs. 284.49 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.38 crore in September 2022 up 121.4% from Rs. 156.01 crore in September 2021.

Reliance Home F shares closed at 3.90 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.88% returns over the last 6 months and 6.85% over the last 12 months.