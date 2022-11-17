 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Reliance Home F Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.27 crore, up 3.75% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 11:03 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Home Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 72.27 crore in September 2022 up 3.75% from Rs. 69.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 164.64 crore in September 2022 up 42.13% from Rs. 284.49 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.38 crore in September 2022 up 121.4% from Rs. 156.01 crore in September 2021.

Reliance Home F shares closed at 3.90 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.88% returns over the last 6 months and 6.85% over the last 12 months.

Reliance Home Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 72.27 93.63 69.46
Other Operating Income -- -- 0.20
Total Income From Operations 72.27 93.63 69.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.75 4.11 5.32
Depreciation 0.49 0.51 0.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 11.35 28.54 210.07
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.81 12.11 11.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.87 48.36 -157.64
Other Income 6.02 0.13 1.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.89 48.49 -156.54
Interest 272.19 251.77 274.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -239.30 -203.28 -431.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -239.30 -203.28 -431.06
Tax -74.66 -63.42 -146.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -164.64 -139.86 -284.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -164.64 -139.86 -284.49
Equity Share Capital 485.06 485.06 485.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.39 -2.88 -5.87
Diluted EPS -3.39 -2.88 -5.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.39 -2.88 -5.87
Diluted EPS -3.39 -2.88 -5.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Housing #Reliance Home F #Reliance Home Finance #Results
first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:55 pm