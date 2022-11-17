English
    Reliance Home F Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.27 crore, up 3.75% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 11:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Home Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 72.27 crore in September 2022 up 3.75% from Rs. 69.66 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 164.64 crore in September 2022 up 42.13% from Rs. 284.49 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.38 crore in September 2022 up 121.4% from Rs. 156.01 crore in September 2021.

    Reliance Home F shares closed at 3.90 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.88% returns over the last 6 months and 6.85% over the last 12 months.

    Reliance Home Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations72.2793.6369.46
    Other Operating Income----0.20
    Total Income From Operations72.2793.6369.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.754.115.32
    Depreciation0.490.510.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies11.3528.54210.07
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.8112.1111.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.8748.36-157.64
    Other Income6.020.131.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.8948.49-156.54
    Interest272.19251.77274.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-239.30-203.28-431.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-239.30-203.28-431.06
    Tax-74.66-63.42-146.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-164.64-139.86-284.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-164.64-139.86-284.49
    Equity Share Capital485.06485.06485.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.39-2.88-5.87
    Diluted EPS-3.39-2.88-5.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.39-2.88-5.87
    Diluted EPS-3.39-2.88-5.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
