Reliance Home F Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.27 crore, up 3.75% Y-o-Y
November 17, 2022 / 11:03 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Home Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 72.27 crore in September 2022 up 3.75% from Rs. 69.66 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 164.64 crore in September 2022 up 42.13% from Rs. 284.49 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.38 crore in September 2022 up 121.4% from Rs. 156.01 crore in September 2021.
Reliance Home F shares closed at 3.90 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.88% returns over the last 6 months and 6.85% over the last 12 months.
|Reliance Home Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|72.27
|93.63
|69.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.20
|Total Income From Operations
|72.27
|93.63
|69.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.75
|4.11
|5.32
|Depreciation
|0.49
|0.51
|0.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|11.35
|28.54
|210.07
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.81
|12.11
|11.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.87
|48.36
|-157.64
|Other Income
|6.02
|0.13
|1.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|32.89
|48.49
|-156.54
|Interest
|272.19
|251.77
|274.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-239.30
|-203.28
|-431.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-239.30
|-203.28
|-431.06
|Tax
|-74.66
|-63.42
|-146.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-164.64
|-139.86
|-284.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-164.64
|-139.86
|-284.49
|Equity Share Capital
|485.06
|485.06
|485.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.39
|-2.88
|-5.87
|Diluted EPS
|-3.39
|-2.88
|-5.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.39
|-2.88
|-5.87
|Diluted EPS
|-3.39
|-2.88
|-5.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited