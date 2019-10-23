Reliance Home F Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 341.00 crore, down 25.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Home Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 341.00 crore in September 2019 down 25.71% from Rs. 459.00 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 111.00 crore in September 2019 down 248% from Rs. 75.00 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 144.00 crore in September 2019 down 63.73% from Rs. 397.00 crore in September 2018.
Reliance Home F shares closed at 3.55 on October 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -86.88% returns over the last 6 months and -90.96% over the last 12 months.
|Reliance Home Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|340.00
|532.16
|452.00
|Other Operating Income
|1.00
|0.80
|7.00
|Total Income From Operations
|341.00
|532.96
|459.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.00
|23.61
|29.00
|Depreciation
|1.00
|0.92
|1.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|154.00
|35.42
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.00
|22.79
|38.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|141.00
|450.22
|391.00
|Other Income
|2.00
|4.02
|5.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|143.00
|454.24
|396.00
|Interest
|313.00
|383.94
|294.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-170.00
|70.30
|102.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-170.00
|70.30
|102.00
|Tax
|-59.00
|21.67
|27.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-111.00
|48.63
|75.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-111.00
|48.63
|75.00
|Equity Share Capital
|485.00
|485.06
|485.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.30
|1.00
|1.55
|Diluted EPS
|-2.30
|1.00
|1.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.30
|1.00
|1.55
|Diluted EPS
|-2.30
|1.00
|1.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
