Reliance Home F Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 341.00 crore, down 25.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 341.00 crore in September 2019 down 25.71% from Rs. 459.00 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 111.00 crore in September 2019 down 248% from Rs. 75.00 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 144.00 crore in September 2019 down 63.73% from Rs. 397.00 crore in September 2018.

Reliance Home F shares closed at 3.55 on October 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -86.88% returns over the last 6 months and -90.96% over the last 12 months.