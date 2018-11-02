Reliance Home F Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 459.00 crore, up 17.99% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Home Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 459.00 crore in September 2018 up 17.99% from Rs. 389.00 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.00 crore in September 2018 up 82.93% from Rs. 41.00 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 397.00 crore in September 2018 up 18.86% from Rs. 334.00 crore in September 2017.
Reliance Home F EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.55 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.59 in September 2017.
Reliance Home F shares closed at 42.60 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -33.49% returns over the last 6 months and -50.64% over the last 12 months.
|
|Reliance Home Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|452.00
|404.00
|389.00
|Other Operating Income
|7.00
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|459.00
|404.00
|389.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|29.00
|30.00
|29.00
|Depreciation
|1.00
|1.00
|11.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|38.00
|22.00
|44.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|391.00
|351.00
|305.00
|Other Income
|5.00
|7.00
|18.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|396.00
|358.00
|323.00
|Interest
|294.00
|286.00
|264.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|102.00
|72.00
|59.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|102.00
|72.00
|59.00
|Tax
|27.00
|24.00
|18.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|75.00
|48.00
|41.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|75.00
|48.00
|41.00
|Equity Share Capital
|485.00
|485.00
|485.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.55
|1.00
|1.59
|Diluted EPS
|1.55
|1.00
|1.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.55
|1.00
|1.59
|Diluted EPS
|1.55
|1.00
|1.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited