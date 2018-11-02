Reliance Home F Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 459.00 crore, up 17.99% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 459.00 crore in September 2018 up 17.99% from Rs. 389.00 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.00 crore in September 2018 up 82.93% from Rs. 41.00 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 397.00 crore in September 2018 up 18.86% from Rs. 334.00 crore in September 2017.

Reliance Home F EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.55 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.59 in September 2017.

Reliance Home F shares closed at 42.60 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -33.49% returns over the last 6 months and -50.64% over the last 12 months.