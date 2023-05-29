Reliance Home F Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 75.50 crore, up 375.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.50 crore in March 2023 up 375.44% from Rs. 15.88 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,972.31 crore in March 2023 up 232.07% from Rs. 4,522.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,138.22 crore in March 2023 up 251.01% from Rs. 6,051.42 crore in March 2022.

Reliance Home F EPS has increased to Rs. 123.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 93.24 in March 2022.

Reliance Home F shares closed at 2.70 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.03% returns over the last 6 months and -26.03% over the last 12 months.