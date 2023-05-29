English
    Reliance Home F Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 75.50 crore, up 375.44% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Home Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 75.50 crore in March 2023 up 375.44% from Rs. 15.88 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,972.31 crore in March 2023 up 232.07% from Rs. 4,522.19 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,138.22 crore in March 2023 up 251.01% from Rs. 6,051.42 crore in March 2022.

    Reliance Home F EPS has increased to Rs. 123.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 93.24 in March 2022.

    Reliance Home F shares closed at 2.70 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.03% returns over the last 6 months and -26.03% over the last 12 months.

    Reliance Home Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations75.50140.7715.31
    Other Operating Income----0.57
    Total Income From Operations75.50140.7715.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.744.100.15
    Depreciation0.480.48210.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-9,112.6721.256,058.99
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses51.3111.718.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9,134.64103.23-6,262.38
    Other Income3.10--0.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9,137.74103.23-6,261.91
    Interest-759.27266.63311.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9,897.01-163.40-6,572.95
    Exceptional Items-277.24----
    P/L Before Tax9,619.77-163.40-6,572.95
    Tax3,647.4685.83-2,050.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5,972.31-249.23-4,522.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5,972.31-249.23-4,522.19
    Equity Share Capital485.06485.06485.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS123.14-5.14-93.24
    Diluted EPS123.14-5.14-93.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS123.14-5.14-93.24
    Diluted EPS123.14-5.14-93.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    May 29, 2023