Reliance Home F Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 75.50 crore, up 375.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Home Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 75.50 crore in March 2023 up 375.44% from Rs. 15.88 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,972.31 crore in March 2023 up 232.07% from Rs. 4,522.19 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,138.22 crore in March 2023 up 251.01% from Rs. 6,051.42 crore in March 2022.
Reliance Home F EPS has increased to Rs. 123.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 93.24 in March 2022.
Reliance Home F shares closed at 2.70 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.03% returns over the last 6 months and -26.03% over the last 12 months.
|Reliance Home Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|75.50
|140.77
|15.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.57
|Total Income From Operations
|75.50
|140.77
|15.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.74
|4.10
|0.15
|Depreciation
|0.48
|0.48
|210.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-9,112.67
|21.25
|6,058.99
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|51.31
|11.71
|8.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9,134.64
|103.23
|-6,262.38
|Other Income
|3.10
|--
|0.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9,137.74
|103.23
|-6,261.91
|Interest
|-759.27
|266.63
|311.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9,897.01
|-163.40
|-6,572.95
|Exceptional Items
|-277.24
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9,619.77
|-163.40
|-6,572.95
|Tax
|3,647.46
|85.83
|-2,050.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5,972.31
|-249.23
|-4,522.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5,972.31
|-249.23
|-4,522.19
|Equity Share Capital
|485.06
|485.06
|485.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|123.14
|-5.14
|-93.24
|Diluted EPS
|123.14
|-5.14
|-93.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|123.14
|-5.14
|-93.24
|Diluted EPS
|123.14
|-5.14
|-93.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited