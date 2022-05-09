 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Reliance Home F Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.88 crore, down 88.64% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Home Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.88 crore in March 2022 down 88.64% from Rs. 139.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4,522.19 crore in March 2022 down 917.09% from Rs. 444.62 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6,051.42 crore in March 2022 down 1530.32% from Rs. 371.18 crore in March 2021.

Reliance Home F shares closed at 3.85 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.28% returns over the last 6 months and 42.59% over the last 12 months.

Reliance Home Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15.31 75.00 137.50
Other Operating Income 0.57 0.65 2.33
Total Income From Operations 15.88 75.65 139.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.15 5.47 14.04
Depreciation 210.49 0.53 0.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 6,058.99 203.01 498.71
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.63 7.61 20.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6,262.38 -140.97 -393.97
Other Income 0.47 0.07 22.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6,261.91 -140.90 -371.72
Interest 311.04 325.85 302.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6,572.95 -466.75 -673.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -6,572.95 -466.75 -673.82
Tax -2,050.76 -121.36 -229.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4,522.19 -345.39 -444.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4,522.19 -345.39 -444.62
Equity Share Capital 485.06 485.06 485.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -93.24 -7.12 -9.17
Diluted EPS -93.24 -7.12 -9.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -93.24 -7.12 -9.17
Diluted EPS -93.24 -7.12 -9.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Housing #Reliance Home F #Reliance Home Finance #Results
first published: May 9, 2022 08:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.