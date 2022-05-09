Reliance Home F Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.88 crore, down 88.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.88 crore in March 2022 down 88.64% from Rs. 139.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4,522.19 crore in March 2022 down 917.09% from Rs. 444.62 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6,051.42 crore in March 2022 down 1530.32% from Rs. 371.18 crore in March 2021.

Reliance Home F shares closed at 3.85 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.28% returns over the last 6 months and 42.59% over the last 12 months.