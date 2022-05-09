Reliance Home F Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.88 crore, down 88.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Home Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.88 crore in March 2022 down 88.64% from Rs. 139.83 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4,522.19 crore in March 2022 down 917.09% from Rs. 444.62 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6,051.42 crore in March 2022 down 1530.32% from Rs. 371.18 crore in March 2021.
Reliance Home F shares closed at 3.85 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.28% returns over the last 6 months and 42.59% over the last 12 months.
|
|Reliance Home Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.31
|75.00
|137.50
|Other Operating Income
|0.57
|0.65
|2.33
|Total Income From Operations
|15.88
|75.65
|139.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|5.47
|14.04
|Depreciation
|210.49
|0.53
|0.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|6,058.99
|203.01
|498.71
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.63
|7.61
|20.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6,262.38
|-140.97
|-393.97
|Other Income
|0.47
|0.07
|22.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6,261.91
|-140.90
|-371.72
|Interest
|311.04
|325.85
|302.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6,572.95
|-466.75
|-673.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6,572.95
|-466.75
|-673.82
|Tax
|-2,050.76
|-121.36
|-229.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4,522.19
|-345.39
|-444.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4,522.19
|-345.39
|-444.62
|Equity Share Capital
|485.06
|485.06
|485.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-93.24
|-7.12
|-9.17
|Diluted EPS
|-93.24
|-7.12
|-9.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-93.24
|-7.12
|-9.17
|Diluted EPS
|-93.24
|-7.12
|-9.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited