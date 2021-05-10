Reliance Home F Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 139.83 crore, down 50.13% Y-o-Y
May 10, 2021 / 11:53 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Home Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 139.83 crore in March 2021 down 50.13% from Rs. 280.39 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 444.62 crore in March 2021 down 86.53% from Rs. 238.37 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 371.18 crore in March 2021 down 622.56% from Rs. 51.37 crore in March 2020.
Reliance Home F shares closed at 2.80 on May 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 55.56% returns over the last 6 months and 115.38% over the last 12 months.
|Reliance Home Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|137.50
|173.28
|276.85
|Other Operating Income
|2.33
|0.68
|3.54
|Total Income From Operations
|139.83
|173.96
|280.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.04
|6.88
|11.66
|Depreciation
|0.54
|0.56
|0.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|498.71
|367.04
|298.00
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.51
|13.91
|23.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-393.97
|-214.43
|-52.94
|Other Income
|22.25
|0.70
|0.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-371.72
|-213.73
|-51.99
|Interest
|302.10
|300.58
|307.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-673.82
|-514.31
|-359.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-673.82
|-514.31
|-359.85
|Tax
|-229.20
|-174.76
|-121.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-444.62
|-339.55
|-238.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-444.62
|-339.55
|-238.37
|Equity Share Capital
|485.06
|485.06
|485.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.17
|-7.00
|-4.91
|Diluted EPS
|-9.17
|-7.00
|-4.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.17
|-7.00
|-4.91
|Diluted EPS
|-9.17
|-7.00
|-4.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited