Reliance Home F Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 139.83 crore, down 50.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 139.83 crore in March 2021 down 50.13% from Rs. 280.39 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 444.62 crore in March 2021 down 86.53% from Rs. 238.37 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 371.18 crore in March 2021 down 622.56% from Rs. 51.37 crore in March 2020.

Reliance Home F shares closed at 2.80 on May 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 55.56% returns over the last 6 months and 115.38% over the last 12 months.