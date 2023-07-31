Reliance Home F Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 99.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in June 2023 down 99.87% from Rs. 93.63 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.43 crore in June 2023 up 104.6% from Rs. 139.86 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.17 crore in June 2023 down 87.41% from Rs. 49.00 crore in June 2022.

Reliance Home F EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.88 in June 2022.

Reliance Home F shares closed at 3.40 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.25% returns over the last 6 months and -1.45% over the last 12 months.