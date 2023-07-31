English
    Reliance Home F Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 99.87% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023 / 11:01 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Home Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in June 2023 down 99.87% from Rs. 93.63 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.43 crore in June 2023 up 104.6% from Rs. 139.86 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.17 crore in June 2023 down 87.41% from Rs. 49.00 crore in June 2022.

    Reliance Home F EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.88 in June 2022.

    Reliance Home F shares closed at 3.40 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.25% returns over the last 6 months and -1.45% over the last 12 months.

    Reliance Home Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.1275.5093.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.1275.5093.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.461.744.11
    Depreciation--0.480.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies---9,112.6728.54
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses-6.5151.3112.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.179,134.6448.36
    Other Income--3.100.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.179,137.7448.49
    Interest---759.27251.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.179,897.01-203.28
    Exceptional Items0.26-277.24--
    P/L Before Tax6.439,619.77-203.28
    Tax--3,647.46-63.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.435,972.31-139.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.435,972.31-139.86
    Equity Share Capital485.06485.06485.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.13123.14-2.88
    Diluted EPS0.13123.14-2.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.13123.14-2.88
    Diluted EPS0.13123.14-2.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 31, 2023 10:55 am

