Reliance Home F Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.63 crore, down 27.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.63 crore in June 2022 down 27.7% from Rs. 129.50 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 139.86 crore in June 2022 up 51.36% from Rs. 287.53 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.00 crore in June 2022 up 130.36% from Rs. 161.42 crore in June 2021.

Reliance Home F shares closed at 3.30 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.14% returns over the last 6 months and -21.43% over the last 12 months.