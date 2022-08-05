 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reliance Home F Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.63 crore, down 27.7% Y-o-Y

Aug 05, 2022 / 01:44 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Home Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 93.63 crore in June 2022 down 27.7% from Rs. 129.50 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 139.86 crore in June 2022 up 51.36% from Rs. 287.53 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.00 crore in June 2022 up 130.36% from Rs. 161.42 crore in June 2021.

Reliance Home F shares closed at 3.30 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.14% returns over the last 6 months and -21.43% over the last 12 months.

Reliance Home Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 93.63 15.31 125.02
Other Operating Income -- 0.57 4.48
Total Income From Operations 93.63 15.88 129.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.11 0.15 5.71
Depreciation 0.51 210.49 0.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 28.54 6,058.99 233.86
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.11 8.63 52.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.36 -6,262.38 -163.14
Other Income 0.13 0.47 1.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.49 -6,261.91 -161.96
Interest 251.77 311.04 273.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -203.28 -6,572.95 -435.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -203.28 -6,572.95 -435.64
Tax -63.42 -2,050.76 -148.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -139.86 -4,522.19 -287.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -139.86 -4,522.19 -287.53
Equity Share Capital 485.06 485.06 485.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.88 -93.24 -5.93
Diluted EPS -2.88 -93.24 -5.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.88 -93.24 -5.93
Diluted EPS -2.88 -93.24 -5.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:40 pm
